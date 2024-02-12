Create New Account
In Tel Aviv, protesters blocked roads and set tires on fire, demanding the resignation of Netanyahu - part 2
In Tel Aviv, protesters blocked roads and set tires on fire, demanding the resignation of Netanyahu and the resumption of the agreement with Hamas on a prisoner exchange. Several people were detained by the police.

Meanwhile, The Times of Israel reports that Netanyahu intends to conclude the operation to eliminate Hamas battalions in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip by March 10 due to international pressure.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

