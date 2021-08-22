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Dr. Francis Boyle Explains How to Indict Dr. Anthony Fauci of Murder!
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377 views • August 22, 2021
Yes, the U.S. Justice Department is totally worthless and corrupt. But, thanks to the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, justice can STILL prevail in America at the local and state level for those directly responsible for the illegal tax payer funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan which unleashed the global pandemic.
Professor of international law Dr. Francis Boyle recommends everyone in America who has lost a loved one due to the pandemic go to their states attorney, district attorney, county prosecutor, or attorney general in person with all the damning evidence that has been made public and DEMAND their local persecutor convene a grand Jury for indictments of murder and conspiracy to commit murder against Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak, Francis Collins, and the rest. Dr. Boyle also discusses how to legally fight back in a similar fashion against the COVID clot shots which he says clearly violate the Nuremberg Code and are killing and injuring people in droves.
Full Alex Jones show (Aug 21, 2021): https://banned.video/watch?id=612177a73ab9b56325da2d9e
Professor of international law Dr. Francis Boyle recommends everyone in America who has lost a loved one due to the pandemic go to their states attorney, district attorney, county prosecutor, or attorney general in person with all the damning evidence that has been made public and DEMAND their local persecutor convene a grand Jury for indictments of murder and conspiracy to commit murder against Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak, Francis Collins, and the rest. Dr. Boyle also discusses how to legally fight back in a similar fashion against the COVID clot shots which he says clearly violate the Nuremberg Code and are killing and injuring people in droves.
Full Alex Jones show (Aug 21, 2021): https://banned.video/watch?id=612177a73ab9b56325da2d9e
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