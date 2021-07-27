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Dr Hodgkinson - How can you form an opinion if you don't have the facts?
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161 views • July 27, 2021
It's true, if the facts are denied and you get the wrong information because they want to protect the profit of the vaccinations, what cancer is there that you can really know what is going on? Listen to the doctors that are being gagged, there you will find the truth!
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