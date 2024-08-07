Hezbollah drones casually attack Nahariyya to reaching Akka Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Hezbollah drones launched from southern Lebanon, casually bypassed the entire Israeli defense system, penetrated deep into the occupied territories and hit targets in Nahariyya until reaching Akka. The first drone hit Shraga military base north of Akka while another drone exploded on a road in Nahariyya.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
