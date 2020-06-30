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BLM TERRORISTS SHOOT AT DRIVER IN PROVO UTAH
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79 views • June 30, 2020
In the heart of Mormon country in Provo, Utah, Black Lives Matter rioters surround a car in the street before one of them pulls a gun and fires twice at the driver. https://t.co/2d9idiP0iU
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