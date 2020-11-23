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Bitcoin Cash - Beyond the November 2020 Hard Fork
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31 views • November 23, 2020
On November 15th 2020, a year's worth of heated debate came to an end when Bitcoin Cash experienced a chain split during its scheduled hard fork upgrade. The split occurred between those supporting the Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN) and Bitcoin ABC protocol implementations, who had contradicting positions on how Bitcoin Cash infrastructure should be funded.
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Donate: https://cointr.ee/bitcoinbch
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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Donate: https://cointr.ee/bitcoinbch
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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