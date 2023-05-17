https://gettr.com/post/p2hafog587c
American 🇺🇸 rapper Forgiato Blow expressed to Mr. Miles Guo,
we need you to be free and hope to see you soon.
We fight for you my brother, America needs you!
美国🇺🇸说唱歌手 Forgiato Blow喊话郭文贵先生，
我们需要你获得自由 希望很快可以见到你 。
我们为你而战我的兄弟、美国需要你！
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #盘古翻译部
