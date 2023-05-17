https://gettr.com/post/p2hafog587c

American 🇺🇸 rapper Forgiato Blow expressed to Mr. Miles Guo,

we need you to be free and hope to see you soon.

We fight for you my brother, America needs you!





美国🇺🇸说唱歌手 Forgiato Blow喊话郭文贵先生，

我们需要你获得自由 希望很快可以见到你 。

我们为你而战我的兄弟、美国需要你！





#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #盘古翻译部