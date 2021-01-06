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Stefan Molyneux on the Keiser Report - The Federal Reserve is a Crime!
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45 views • January 06, 2021
This week Max Keiser and co-host, Stacy Herbert, look at gold's standing ovation for the Obama-Boehner debt ceiling theater. In the second half of the show, Max talks to Stefan Molyneux about the Fed audit and the debt ceiling.
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