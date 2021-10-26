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El Evento Cósmico de Nuestra Generación
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1 view • October 26, 2021
No es cuestion si VA a suceder. Es cuestion de CUANDO va a suceder. Este dato cientifico esta mas que establecido. Los ciclos solares nos revelan tanto, no solo de las caidas y resurrecciones de nuestra civilzacion pero tambien de la gran asencion en consciencia de la cual muchos de nosotros estamos destinados a vivir.
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