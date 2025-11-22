BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
4 minute straight of 1984 Dr Ruckman talking about saving a soul with a sinner prayer
RobertBreakerPeterRuckman
RobertBreakerPeterRuckman
18 views • 1 day ago

Robert Breaker seems to think young Dr. Ruckman (1960s to 1980s) didn't preach Sinner's prayers. He did.


Thanks to Brother Don as always for being the Lord's bloodhound and sharing my stuff.


Quickie before I release the full 1980's compilation.


Dr Ruckman 8/84 "Demonology" (Thanks Michael James)


https://youtu.be/9OB7ETpecf8?t=3339


(Robert Breaker of the Cloud Church) EP 03 A Random Piece of Steak Podcast CONFESSION


https://www.youtube.com/live/2OPYaKyWWKA?si=58fA4OdBdOjmdqG3&t=3907

salvationtheologydoctrineruckmansinners prayercomparisonchristian doctrinehow to get savedbreakerrobert breakerchristian theologysoteriologydr peter ruckmanpeter sturges ruckmanpeter s ruckmanhow to go to heaven after you dieshould you say sinners prayerrobert breaker vs dr ruckman
