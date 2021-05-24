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Humans Are Quietly Going Extinct
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102 views • May 24, 2021
The end of human procreation is right around the bend with a target date of 2045 if human fertility continues its race to the bottom. Of course many would argue that stem cell research offers a way forward.
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