Flyers vs. Penguins | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 1 | April 18, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 18, 2026, condensing all the action to get you up to speed in a flash, where Evgeni Malkin tallied two points for the Penguins and Travis Sanheim scored for the Flyers