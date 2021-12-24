BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Hoaxy Covaids: I See Stupid People. Stupid People Everywhere.
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
915 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
1227 views • December 24, 2021
Anarchapulco, Acapulco, Mexico. Feb 14 - 18: https://anarchapulco.com

New Official TDV Telegram Channel (not a group where you can chat, you can only get notifications):https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial

Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Buy My Book "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book

As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:

DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv

LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

Connect with us on social media:

The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

IQ drop of 22 points caused by our pandemic response: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/our-pandemic-response-has-resulted

Biden's TikTok video promoting vaccinations with Jonas Brothers is so 'cringe' that even left-wing activists smash the president: 'This is absolutely the worst thing I’ve ever seen': https://www.tiktok.com/@jonasbrothers/video/7042763859542871342

Cathy Don't Go to The Supermarket (1985): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g03re0mFBi0

Mind control comes to VR, letting me explode alien heads with a thought: https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/controlling-vr-with-my-mind-nextminds-dev-kit-shows-me-a-strange-new-world/

The NextMind brain-computer interface decodes neural activity in real time, giving you the ability to control objects using only your mind.
And it works!

VR Mind Control Is HERE! And It Works!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMXfyZc_Gvg (there are a lot of other videos also on this)

Tech company develops microchip implanted in the body that stores a COVID-19 vaccine passport so it's 'always accessible': https://www.theblaze.com/news/microchip-implant-covid-vaccine-passport

A priestess of eugenics and “collective evolution” - Barbara Marx Hubbard - Awakening the New Species in You: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7fTfG5Wwu0
Keywords
vaccineeugenicscovidcollective evolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy