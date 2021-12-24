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The Hoaxy Covaids: I See Stupid People. Stupid People Everywhere.
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1227 views • December 24, 2021
Anarchapulco, Acapulco, Mexico. Feb 14 - 18: https://anarchapulco.com
New Official TDV Telegram Channel (not a group where you can chat, you can only get notifications):https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
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Connect with us on social media:
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IQ drop of 22 points caused by our pandemic response: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/our-pandemic-response-has-resulted
Biden's TikTok video promoting vaccinations with Jonas Brothers is so 'cringe' that even left-wing activists smash the president: 'This is absolutely the worst thing I’ve ever seen': https://www.tiktok.com/@jonasbrothers/video/7042763859542871342
Cathy Don't Go to The Supermarket (1985): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g03re0mFBi0
Mind control comes to VR, letting me explode alien heads with a thought: https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/controlling-vr-with-my-mind-nextminds-dev-kit-shows-me-a-strange-new-world/
The NextMind brain-computer interface decodes neural activity in real time, giving you the ability to control objects using only your mind.
And it works!
VR Mind Control Is HERE! And It Works!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMXfyZc_Gvg (there are a lot of other videos also on this)
Tech company develops microchip implanted in the body that stores a COVID-19 vaccine passport so it's 'always accessible': https://www.theblaze.com/news/microchip-implant-covid-vaccine-passport
A priestess of eugenics and “collective evolution” - Barbara Marx Hubbard - Awakening the New Species in You: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7fTfG5Wwu0
New Official TDV Telegram Channel (not a group where you can chat, you can only get notifications):https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
IQ drop of 22 points caused by our pandemic response: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/our-pandemic-response-has-resulted
Biden's TikTok video promoting vaccinations with Jonas Brothers is so 'cringe' that even left-wing activists smash the president: 'This is absolutely the worst thing I’ve ever seen': https://www.tiktok.com/@jonasbrothers/video/7042763859542871342
Cathy Don't Go to The Supermarket (1985): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g03re0mFBi0
Mind control comes to VR, letting me explode alien heads with a thought: https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/controlling-vr-with-my-mind-nextminds-dev-kit-shows-me-a-strange-new-world/
The NextMind brain-computer interface decodes neural activity in real time, giving you the ability to control objects using only your mind.
And it works!
VR Mind Control Is HERE! And It Works!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMXfyZc_Gvg (there are a lot of other videos also on this)
Tech company develops microchip implanted in the body that stores a COVID-19 vaccine passport so it's 'always accessible': https://www.theblaze.com/news/microchip-implant-covid-vaccine-passport
A priestess of eugenics and “collective evolution” - Barbara Marx Hubbard - Awakening the New Species in You: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7fTfG5Wwu0
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