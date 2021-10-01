United We Do Extraordinary Things

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41 views • October 01, 2021
🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
🇺🇸 Put on your Armor of Light
👛 Donation/tips or pledge:
https://cash.app/$BlondieBroadcast
https://www.patreon.com/BlondieBroadcast
☀Blondie Broadcast OTHER PLATFORMS☀
Broadcast America:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6UyntC-qt5mmHDZV6AzH1Q
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD1_Bv7MAZDqC5i6m6bgDAg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Rumble:
http://Rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🎧 Podcasts: Blondie Broadcast
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
linked to most podcast apps
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539
Reason podcast:
https://reason.fm/podcast/blondie-broadcast
369 🐚 We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of Love & Light
“Get in the fight”
Patriot Streetfighter
Rumble http://PSFRumble.com
🐸 Gab, Parler, Twitter
Blondiebroadcast@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17
Bible Codes " We have a Rendezvous w/destiny"
Matthew7-24MonteCarlo24-7
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xhjxyxjMKfY&;t=569s
Great Awakening 🎺 Can You Hear Me:
https://rumble.com/embed/v9cv7b/?pub=f3mrn
🇺🇸 TRUMP "The best is yet to come"2020
American Ingenuity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg17zzhsEGfK/
🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ
📜 Mark Taylor
https://sordrescue.com
Miracles Happen everyday!
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
🇺🇸 Put on your Armor of Light
👛 Donation/tips or pledge:
https://cash.app/$BlondieBroadcast
https://www.patreon.com/BlondieBroadcast
☀Blondie Broadcast OTHER PLATFORMS☀
Broadcast America:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6UyntC-qt5mmHDZV6AzH1Q
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD1_Bv7MAZDqC5i6m6bgDAg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Rumble:
http://Rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🎧 Podcasts: Blondie Broadcast
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
linked to most podcast apps
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539
Reason podcast:
https://reason.fm/podcast/blondie-broadcast
369 🐚 We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of Love & Light
“Get in the fight”
Patriot Streetfighter
Rumble http://PSFRumble.com
🐸 Gab, Parler, Twitter
Blondiebroadcast@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17
Bible Codes " We have a Rendezvous w/destiny"
Matthew7-24MonteCarlo24-7
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xhjxyxjMKfY&;t=569s
Great Awakening 🎺 Can You Hear Me:
https://rumble.com/embed/v9cv7b/?pub=f3mrn
🇺🇸 TRUMP "The best is yet to come"2020
American Ingenuity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg17zzhsEGfK/
🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ
📜 Mark Taylor
https://sordrescue.com
Miracles Happen everyday!
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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