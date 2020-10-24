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La vérité sur TOUS les vaccins !
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32 views • October 24, 2020
24 oct. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOdIqK96AMY
Jasper Mader : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLIrMXjsNxhvVQR-YybDGfQ
Lien vers le film "Vaxxed 1" :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHVmcXvbAWA
ou https://www.brighteon.com/74901964-1a54-4b7a-a338-b90d3c6e299a
Documents téléchargeables :
1- TOXICITÉ DE L’ALUMINIUM DANS LES VACCINS
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Lettre_au_President_de_la_Republique_Francaise_du_14_juin_2018.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Un_appel_urgent_au_President_de_la_Republique_Francaise_du_14_juin_2018.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Lettre_au_President_de_la_Republique_Francaise_du_29_octobre_2019.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Academie_de_pharmacie-Rapport_sur_les_adjuvants_aluminiques_le_point_en_2016.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Academie_nationale_de_medecine-Bulletin_du_26_juin_2012_aluminium_des_vaccins.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/LEEM_Faire_de_la_France_la_reference_europeenne_de_la_politique_vaccinale.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/LEEM_le_point_sur_aluminium_et_les_vaccins_juillet_2018.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Toxicite_de_tous_les_medicaments_contenant_aluminium.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Certificat_expertise_aluminium_et_sa_justification_francais.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Le_scandale_aluminium.pdf
2- TOXICITÉ DU THIMEROSAL DANS LES VACCINS
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Thimerosal_et_vaccins_Version_courte_francais.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Certificat_expertise_toxicologique_du_Thiomersal_et_sa_justification_version_francaise.pdf
3- MECANISME DE LA NEUROTOXICITE DES METAUX LOURDS (Aluminium et Mercure)
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Mecanisme_de_la_neurotoxicite_des_metaux_lourds-francais.pdf
4- TOXICITÉ DU FORMOL DANS LES VACCINS
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Certificat_expertise_Formol_et_sa_justification_version_francaise.pdf
Jasper Mader : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLIrMXjsNxhvVQR-YybDGfQ
Lien vers le film "Vaxxed 1" :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHVmcXvbAWA
ou https://www.brighteon.com/74901964-1a54-4b7a-a338-b90d3c6e299a
Documents téléchargeables :
1- TOXICITÉ DE L’ALUMINIUM DANS LES VACCINS
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Lettre_au_President_de_la_Republique_Francaise_du_14_juin_2018.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Un_appel_urgent_au_President_de_la_Republique_Francaise_du_14_juin_2018.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Lettre_au_President_de_la_Republique_Francaise_du_29_octobre_2019.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Academie_de_pharmacie-Rapport_sur_les_adjuvants_aluminiques_le_point_en_2016.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Academie_nationale_de_medecine-Bulletin_du_26_juin_2012_aluminium_des_vaccins.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/LEEM_Faire_de_la_France_la_reference_europeenne_de_la_politique_vaccinale.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/LEEM_le_point_sur_aluminium_et_les_vaccins_juillet_2018.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Toxicite_de_tous_les_medicaments_contenant_aluminium.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Certificat_expertise_aluminium_et_sa_justification_francais.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Le_scandale_aluminium.pdf
2- TOXICITÉ DU THIMEROSAL DANS LES VACCINS
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Thimerosal_et_vaccins_Version_courte_francais.pdf
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Certificat_expertise_toxicologique_du_Thiomersal_et_sa_justification_version_francaise.pdf
3- MECANISME DE LA NEUROTOXICITE DES METAUX LOURDS (Aluminium et Mercure)
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Mecanisme_de_la_neurotoxicite_des_metaux_lourds-francais.pdf
4- TOXICITÉ DU FORMOL DANS LES VACCINS
http://www.verite-covid19.fr/docs/Certificat_expertise_Formol_et_sa_justification_version_francaise.pdf
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