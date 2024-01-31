The Art Of Central Banking
Η τέχνη των κεντρικών τραπεζών.
If you look at all the measurements...number crunching...and financial instruments that are employed at the Federal Reserve, you may come to the conclusion that economics is a science. Bill Bonner explains why that couldn't be further from the truth.
Αν κοιτάξετε όλες τις μετρήσεις...και τα χρηματοπιστωτικά μέσα που χρησιμοποιούνται στην Federal Reserve, ίσως καταλήξετε στο συμπέρασμα ότι τα οικονομικά είναι επιστήμη. Ο Bill Bonner εξηγεί γιατί αυτό δεν θα μπορούσε να απέχει περισσότερο από την αλήθεια.
