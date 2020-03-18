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Christiana Nichols 2021 OF Softball Skills Recruiting Video
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4 views • March 18, 2020
Christiana Nichols
Taylor Middle-High School Pierson, Florida
Graduation: 2021
GPA: 3.8
Positions: OF
Wagner's Gold - Smith
Attention Coaches and Recruiters. Please use the contact information above or in the video to contact this student-athlete. US Sports Net has no direct contact with the athletes profiled.
Presented on US Sports Net by Game Planner Pro!
Enter Code USSports to save 10% off the annual subscription. For Football Coaches, By Football Coaches Learn More @ http://gameplannerpro.com
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No one knows more about improving bat speed than Bob Alejo (former strength and conditioning coach of the Oakland A's and now the Personal Conditioning Coach of NY Yankee's Jason Giambi). Learn how Bob gets his athletes to have a blazing fast swing!
https://goto.bodybuilding.com/LLbrO
Hitting Tips and Drills For Softball.
Check out these awesome hitting tips and drills for softball players. Practice drills included!
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Base Running Tips and Drills For Softball.
Check out these awesome baserunning tips and drills for softball players. Practice drills and real lift game situations included!
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Check out these awesome throwing tips and drills for softball players. Practice drills and real life game situations included!
https://goto.bodybuilding.com/Q9mez
The Best Bicep Workouts Of The BBcom Forums
What does everyone want to show off after years of training in a gym? GUNS! Everyone wants huge bulging biceps that peak like you have a softball under your skin. Try these bicep workouts for huge gains!
https://goto.bodybuilding.com/JN55v
BodySpace Member Of The Month: Dana Linn Bailey
We admire anyone who puts in the effort to get on stage and compete, but please give us muscle! Dana splices attitude and amplitude.
https://goto.bodybuilding.com/ZA00z
Taylor Middle-High School Pierson, Florida
Graduation: 2021
GPA: 3.8
Positions: OF
Wagner's Gold - Smith
Attention Coaches and Recruiters. Please use the contact information above or in the video to contact this student-athlete. US Sports Net has no direct contact with the athletes profiled.
Presented on US Sports Net by Game Planner Pro!
Enter Code USSports to save 10% off the annual subscription. For Football Coaches, By Football Coaches Learn More @ http://gameplannerpro.com
Softball Strength, Conditioning, Nutrition, and Performance Articles From BBcom
Build Incredible Bat Speed For Baseball and Softball!
No one knows more about improving bat speed than Bob Alejo (former strength and conditioning coach of the Oakland A's and now the Personal Conditioning Coach of NY Yankee's Jason Giambi). Learn how Bob gets his athletes to have a blazing fast swing!
https://goto.bodybuilding.com/LLbrO
Hitting Tips and Drills For Softball.
Check out these awesome hitting tips and drills for softball players. Practice drills included!
https://goto.bodybuilding.com/xK4bO
Base Running Tips and Drills For Softball.
Check out these awesome baserunning tips and drills for softball players. Practice drills and real lift game situations included!
https://goto.bodybuilding.com/qKbNO
Throwing Tips and Drills For Softball.
Check out these awesome throwing tips and drills for softball players. Practice drills and real life game situations included!
https://goto.bodybuilding.com/Q9mez
The Best Bicep Workouts Of The BBcom Forums
What does everyone want to show off after years of training in a gym? GUNS! Everyone wants huge bulging biceps that peak like you have a softball under your skin. Try these bicep workouts for huge gains!
https://goto.bodybuilding.com/JN55v
BodySpace Member Of The Month: Dana Linn Bailey
We admire anyone who puts in the effort to get on stage and compete, but please give us muscle! Dana splices attitude and amplitude.
https://goto.bodybuilding.com/ZA00z
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