Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems in action against AFU positions & M777 field depot

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💥 Central MD’s Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems in action during the special military operation
▫️Servicemen of Central Military District units marched to firing positions and, after receiving coordinates from an unmanned aerial vehicle, launched a missile attack on AFU positions and a field depot where M777 howitzers were stored.
Source @MoD Russia