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Chamomile, Bay leaf oil, and Colloidal silver - processes, uses and benefits
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25 views • February 23, 2021
Processing your chamomile and bay leaves by drying and then steeping in oil for a healing salve, or in water for a calming herbal tea. Also a very quick demonstration of how to make colloidal silver and what it treats.
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