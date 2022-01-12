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Taliban Collaborates with German Cannabis Company
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70 views • January 12, 2022
The Taliban regime in Afghanistan announced that it had reached an agreement with a German company to grow and manufacture cannabis products in the country.
A company called Cpharm made a $400M investment to create a factory to produce marijuana. Talks started with Afghanistan in 2017 when their parliament passed a medical cannabis law.
In November 2020, the infrastructure to build the laboratory finally began, delayed due to the previous government that was put in place by the U.S. was apparently "very corrupt."
CPharm will engage in contract farming, building an extraction center to process cannabis grown on plots of land by local landowners. Local growers will receive German seeds to meet their industry standards.
Episode 864 The #TalkingHedge dives into Benzinga’s article…
https://youtu.be/FNmiVcdbl5c
A company called Cpharm made a $400M investment to create a factory to produce marijuana. Talks started with Afghanistan in 2017 when their parliament passed a medical cannabis law.
In November 2020, the infrastructure to build the laboratory finally began, delayed due to the previous government that was put in place by the U.S. was apparently "very corrupt."
CPharm will engage in contract farming, building an extraction center to process cannabis grown on plots of land by local landowners. Local growers will receive German seeds to meet their industry standards.
Episode 864 The #TalkingHedge dives into Benzinga’s article…
https://youtu.be/FNmiVcdbl5c
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