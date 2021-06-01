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Groundbreaking court ruling heralds turnaround in mobile communications policy
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270 views • June 01, 2021
Stage victory for the critics of the new mobile communications standard 5G: Because of unjustified allegations of falsification against the REFLEX study, the "mobile communications drone" Prof. Lerchl was ordered to cease and desist. Are scientists like Prof. Lerchl bought by the German government?
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