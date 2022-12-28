Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
My nude sunbathing (G-rated) for health benefits from sunshine MVI_9058-9merged
51 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday |
Shop nowDonate

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice. Do your own research, and investigate the skin cancer risks.

Mercifully, I spared my viewers any vision below my shoulders, while I shot this video in by birthday suit. I spent a bit over 10 minutes in the fierce midday summer sun here in Perth, back and front, soaking up the sun’s rays. I am persuaded that sunshine on unprotected skin, without burning, and in moderation, is nett beneficial to our health in numerous ways, with new discoveries supporting this theory happening regularly. Do not burn, and don’t over do it on your face, because the sun does age our skin. All we can hope to do is slow the aging down with therapies, nutrition, and lifestyle practices, such as a hat when our heads have had a medicinal dose of sunshine.

Keywords
healthvitamin dmedicineskin cancersunshinemelatonininfra-redmoderationultra-violet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket