My nude sunbathing (G-rated) for health benefits from sunshine MVI_9058-9merged

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice. Do your own research, and investigate the skin cancer risks.

Mercifully, I spared my viewers any vision below my shoulders, while I shot this video in by birthday suit. I spent a bit over 10 minutes in the fierce midday summer sun here in Perth, back and front, soaking up the sun’s rays. I am persuaded that sunshine on unprotected skin, without burning, and in moderation, is nett beneficial to our health in numerous ways, with new discoveries supporting this theory happening regularly. Do not burn, and don’t over do it on your face, because the sun does age our skin. All we can hope to do is slow the aging down with therapies, nutrition, and lifestyle practices, such as a hat when our heads have had a medicinal dose of sunshine.