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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022 Miles Guo: The most important mission for all the Chinese around the world is to prevent anti-Chinese movements similar to the Indonesian mass killings of the Chinese from happening. The No. 1 requirement to join the New Federal State of China is to recognize, respect, and comply with the Declaration of the NFSC, and its rules and principles