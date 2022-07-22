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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour, "More shocking developments!" July 17
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
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115 views • July 22, 2022

Truth vs. NEW$ 2nd hr. (17 July 2022) Prof Fetzer Jim Fetzer, with Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and David Kenney

Mollie Hemingway with Tucker explains that the Biden admin is attempting to federalize the 2022 midterm elections, which is a gross violation of the Constitution.
But they will do anything to win--regardless of its legal or moral standing.
And similarly for Democrat governors, such as New Y​ork's, whose quarantine rules have been found to be unconstitutional and illegal.
Mike Adams offers a sobering account of what we may expect to be our future: eating crickets and drinking pee! Ugh!
Sounds ridiculous, doesn't it?
But what he is telling us appears to be exactly what the elite have in mind for us!
Don't say that nobody warned you of what could be coming... the Social Credit System.
There it is, plain as day.
We now have a list of attendees at Orgy Island and access to the contents of Hunter Biden's iPhone, which is just as repulsive as what we've heard about his laptop.
And the Democrats are going to do whatever they can to work around or violate the decisions of the US Supreme Court on our right to keep and bear arms under the 2nd Amendment.

Dick Morris predicts Trump will run and win in 2024, but Scott, David, and Don are not quite so sure, leading to an interesting exchange between us.

Keywords
newstruthtucker carlsonbidensovereignepsteinbennettgrahnhealth and medicinepolitics and current eventspeekinneyprison bargefetzzer
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