You're Not in Kansas! Point of no Return. Jericho. Miami. Destruction. Separation! Spiritual War!

What is up with Kansas?! Some serious, heavy duty spiritual warfare is brewing, and will manifest into the natural world and snap like a trap! Don't let it catch you unaware! It is a SPIRITUAL WAR! Are you reborn in the Spirit of Christ Jesus? Separate from this world in the Truth that is Jesus? We are sojourners, just passing through this darkening world? I pray His grace and peace be with you all!

Forgive me for being all over the place but there's a lot of pieces moving here in real time! Many of which I do not fully understand, but I know they are Holy Spirit led. 1 Corinthians 13:12 For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.