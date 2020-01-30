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You're Not in Kansas! Point of no Return. Jericho. Miami. Destruction. Separation! Spiritual War!
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11 views • January 30, 2020
What is up with Kansas?! Some serious, heavy duty spiritual warfare is brewing, and will manifest into the natural world and snap like a trap! Don't let it catch you unaware! It is a SPIRITUAL WAR! Are you reborn in the Spirit of Christ Jesus? Separate from this world in the Truth that is Jesus? We are sojourners, just passing through this darkening world? I pray His grace and peace be with you all!
Forgive me for being all over the place but there's a lot of pieces moving here in real time! Many of which I do not fully understand, but I know they are Holy Spirit led. 1 Corinthians 13:12 For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.
Forgive me for being all over the place but there's a lot of pieces moving here in real time! Many of which I do not fully understand, but I know they are Holy Spirit led. 1 Corinthians 13:12 For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.
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