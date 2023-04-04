Politicized Injustice

The so-called “justice system” is so nakedly engaged in the political persecution of President Trump that they are blushing while executing the indictment. Keep your powder dry, MAGA loyalists. This is sure to evaporate just like all the other attempts to get Trump. And why did the FBI bury Audrey Hale’s manifesto? These and other stories, with special guests Frank Gaffney & Swoop.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.co/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye