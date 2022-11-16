URGENT! Australian Legislative Amendments to FORCE QUARANTINE and INJECT!

𝐍𝐨 𝐀𝐝𝐬 . . . . . .

The Updated Shiny New Fascist, Communistic Dictatorship put in Place. - .

Dr. William Bay gives an Update on what’s been happening. - .

Covering the Public Health Act 2005 with its recent amendments that allow for authorised agents to take people by force into quarantine facilities, and use "whatever force is necessary" to force people into a medical examination and injections. . . . . . . . . .