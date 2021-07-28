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Black Folks, Go Libertarian!
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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20 views • July 28, 2021
SOURCE: Maj Toure

Urban America is mostly melinated beings and usually vote one way. Democratic.

The Democrats have DESTROYED much of our communities. Republicans have done very little to engage in the community.

The red and blue con game is clear, it’s time for ALL of America to realize that there is a political option without the baggage associated with the duopoly.

We want less government interference, less police interaction, more policy in alignment with free enterprise, more freedom to live the American dream. The libertarian ideology is that WITHOUT looking like you are “selling out” like how so many so called conservatives who do NOTHING but down talk and disrespect.

I say Black people not as an w clue ion to other Americans, but as a harsh reminder we that the Black community needs a new political direction. As we shift voting trends and improve OUR standing, opportunities and freedom for ALL will improve.

The basics. Safe and responsible gun ownership, respect for privacy and property rights, no civil asset forfeiture, school choice, cannabis legalization, ending the unnecessary war state, an ending to the so called “war on drugs” etc. are all positions urban Americans we are in alignment with, it’s time to vote LOCALLY in the direction that supports THOSE choices.

I encourage you all to look into Libertarianism, reach out to and join the @lpmisescaucus, check out the @misesinstitute and then become a member of the @libertarianpartyofficial.

The reality is, Black/urban America is a dense population with a powerful voting block. MILLIONS of people in America that can save our way of life, it’s truly time we click up to make a positive political change in the direction OUR country is going.

What of the libertarian positions named resonate most with YOU? Comment below, come to the #SolutionarySummit in #Miami and check out some of the liberty pages tagged below as well. Solutionarylifestyle.org

@yaliberty @libertarianismdotorg @libertarianreview @libertyreport @libertylockdown @liberty_safe @fenix.am @brownellsinc @therealboycewatkins @officialblackgunsmatter @solutionarylifestyle @bigboi @drronpaul @drrandpaul #Libertarian #FreeSpeech #BlackAmerica
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