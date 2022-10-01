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jimmydoreshow NBC Reporter Tells Truth About War – Gets IMMEDIATELY FIRED!
The Jimmy Dore Showhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4LK4hUuvsI
https://rumble.com/v1loa55-nbc-reporter-tells-truth-about-war-gets-immediately-fired.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A4LK4hUuvsI/
NBC Reporter Tells Truth About War – Gets IMMEDIATELY FIRED!