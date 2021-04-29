The prayer led by Dr Peter Breggin: This is a fight between good and evil

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"This is beautiful to watch! The prayer led by Dr Peter Breggin got me chills many times. Dr Yan joined together with a group of elite scientists and front-line doctors to engage in the fight against modern evil CCP, and protect the humanity with their courage Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands"