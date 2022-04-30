The Young Volunteer From Ukraine Supports Us To Declare Our Stance Clearly: Against the CCP Who Supports Putin and This War

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/27/2022 The young volunteer from Ukraine thinks it is a great message to distinguish the NFSC who is eliminating the CCP from the CCP, and she supports us to declare our stance clearly: against the CCP who supports Putin and this war.