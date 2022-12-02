Create New Account
Vertical Farming Wastes This Much Water
Can you believe how much water conventional farming has been wasting!? 💦
In this video, Eddy Badrina of Eden Green Technology, a company that uses vertical farming to produce food, discusses how vertical farming can greatly help reduce water consumption while growing produce!

According to Eddy, growing produce through vertical farming can cut water wastage a lot, citing that vertical farms use only up to 90, 000 gallons of water a year compared to the 800, 000 gallons conventional farms waste to produce the same volume of greens. 👈

Check out the website in my profile to learn more. 👨‍🌾

Keywords
