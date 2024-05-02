The Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Tel Aviv and Surrounding Areas with Cruise Missiles





Scenes from the Islamic Resistance, Al-Moqawamat Al-Islamiat Fi Al-Iraq, launch of the Al-Arqab type “developed cruise” missiles, "towards vital targets in our occupied territories in the Beersheba and Tel Aviv regions".





"We targeted with Arqab missiles two vital targets in Tel Aviv in our occupied territories." 2024/05/02





