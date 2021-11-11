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Mike Adams: Secret Terraforming Project Will Destroy All Life On Earth
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286 views • November 11, 2021
Nov 10, 2021
"The Secret Globalist Terraforming Project that Will Destroy All Life on Earth Revealed"
Courtesy of Mike Adams
Description:
Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to expose the secret globalist terraforming project that will destroy all carbon based life on earth.
https://banned.video/watch?id=618c5dc711848a4172557d39
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-10-decarbonization-terraforming-of-planet-earth-is-now-under-way-giant-machines-to-be-installed-in-iowa-to-suck-life-molecules-out-of-the-atmosphere-and-cause-global-crops-to-fail.html
"The Secret Globalist Terraforming Project that Will Destroy All Life on Earth Revealed"
Courtesy of Mike Adams
Description:
Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to expose the secret globalist terraforming project that will destroy all carbon based life on earth.
https://banned.video/watch?id=618c5dc711848a4172557d39
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-10-decarbonization-terraforming-of-planet-earth-is-now-under-way-giant-machines-to-be-installed-in-iowa-to-suck-life-molecules-out-of-the-atmosphere-and-cause-global-crops-to-fail.html
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