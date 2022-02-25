Russia Foreign Minister: The West Ignores “ the obvious genocide” in Ukraine

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Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed western powers for ignoring the “fact of the obvious genocide” in Ukraine.
“The special operation is being carried out so that Ukrainians, "freed from oppression," could freely determine their own future,” he said Friday.
“The West has consistently defended the crimes of the Kiev regime, which plunged Ukraine into a tragedy.”