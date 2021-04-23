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Government School Indoctrination Paving Way to Hell
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31 views • April 23, 2021
In this interview with The New American Senior Editor Alex Newman, former California Assembly Education Committee Chairman Steve Baldwin explains that government indoctrination posing as "public school" is one of the most significant threats facing America today--and may turn lead to America becoming a one-party state like California. He argues that America's states need to pursue choice programs, carefully, to help more parents exit the system. But he cautions that government may try to regulate it, which needs to be rejected.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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