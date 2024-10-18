DR. ASEEM MALHOTRA EXPOSES DECADES OF BIG PHARMA FRAUD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World-renowned Cardiologist, Aseem Malhotra, discusses the new documentary he co-produced, “First! Do No Pharm,” which examines the vast amount of fraud in medical research designed to benefit big pharma. Esteemed members of the medical community detail the systematic corruption from self regulated studies to political capture to financial control over mainstream media.
#DrAseemMalhotra #NoPharmFilm #BigPharma