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What we are witnessing is the systemic collapse of the Global Covid Regime akin to the fall of the Berlin wall. We cannot be complacent but history is being made and we are on the right side!
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150 views • January 22, 2022
What we are witnessing is the systemic collapse of the Global Covid Regime akin to the fall of the Berlin wall.
We cannot be complacent but history is being made and we are on the right side!
We cannot be complacent but history is being made and we are on the right side!
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