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GhostEzra: Pfizer Ceo Albert Bourla interview - Satanism in Plain Sight [25.08.2021]
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946 views • August 25, 2021
https://www.pfizer.com/people/leadership/executives/albert_bourla-dvm-phd
https://www.12news.com/article/news/verify/verify-is-pfizers-ceo-vaccinated/
https://www.poynter.org/fact-checking/2021/pfizer-ceo-albert-bourla-was-vaccinated-against-covid-19-in-march/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_Bourla
https://twitter.com/AlbertBourla
GhostEzra 330.233 subs
100K views - 2156 comments
https://t.me/GhostEzra/7529
https://t.me/GhostEzra
https://www.12news.com/article/news/verify/verify-is-pfizers-ceo-vaccinated/
https://www.poynter.org/fact-checking/2021/pfizer-ceo-albert-bourla-was-vaccinated-against-covid-19-in-march/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_Bourla
https://twitter.com/AlbertBourla
GhostEzra 330.233 subs
100K views - 2156 comments
https://t.me/GhostEzra/7529
https://t.me/GhostEzra
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