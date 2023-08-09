⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (8 Aug 2023)

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(9 August 2023)

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, assault detachments of the Zapad Group of Forces, using the results of fire defeat of aviation and artillery, continued to conduct offensive operations on a wide front in the areas of responsibility, improving the tactical situation.

▫️As a result of professional and well-coordinated actions by Russian units, 6 attacks and counterattacks by units of 14th, 32nd, 41st and 67th mechanised brigades of the AFU have been repelled close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Mankovka (Kharkov region).

▫️In addition, AFU manpower and hardware concentration areas of the 67th Mechanised Brigade and the 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade have been hit close to Sinkovka and Kislovka (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 75 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of active action by units of the Yug Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, 5 attacks by AFU units have been repelled near Minkovka, Krasnoye, Avdeevka, and north of Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 370 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 6 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 2 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery unit, and 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of skilful actions by units of the Russian grouping of troops, 3 attacks by assault groups of the 46th Airmobile Brigade of the AFU have been repelled close to Rabotino and Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery, have successfully repelled 2 attacks by assault groups of 21st and 42nd mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Terny and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, and 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have foiled 1 attempt by the enemy to conduct combat reconnaissance near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 180 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, 2 Giatsint-B guns, and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, 1 Giatsint-B gun, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 132 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 9 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.

▫️In addition, 35 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Olshana (Kharkov region), Lisichansk, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Rovnopol, Nikolskoye and Orlinskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chumatskoye (Zaporozhye region) and Alyoshki (Kherson region).

📊In total, 458 airplanes, 245 helicopters, 5,600 unmanned aerial vehicles, 428 air defence missile systems, 11,204 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,144 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,819 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 12,155 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.