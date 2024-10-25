BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
5GW a paradigm shift in herd management
Dr.Paolo Investigates
Dr.Paolo Investigates
43 views • 6 months ago

Chapters:

a) Old Wars

The Charge of the Light Brigade

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jomcECjuYa0 (All rights reserved)

b) The "Family" herd

c) Clif High explains 5GW

https://clifhigh.substack.com/p/39-days-to-melee

1) Government & Elites

2) Social Policy

3) Communication

4) War & Aid

5) Schooling & EDU

Parent addresses school board

6) Childcare

7) Healthcare - Sickcare

Vigilant Fox (X) shares alternate Cancer treatments

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1849460940833452359

8) Housing

9) Food

10) Migration

11) Climate

12) Money

13) Employment

14) Transport

Katie Hopkins talks driving

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pv7hNK_SVu0&t=197s

15) Energy & Utilities

16) Taxation

17) Infrastructure

18) Divide & Rule

19) Tools left


