© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Virginians furious after large health system mandates coronavirus vaccine for employees
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
520 views • August 06, 2021
On July 26, 2021 residents of Front Royal, Winchester, and the broader Shenandoah Valley region appeared at the Front Royal Town Council meeting to express their outrage at Valley Health, which has a “monopoly” over the region’s hospitals and urgent care facilities, mandating the experimental coronavirus vaccine for employees.
Residents of the area, which has a heavily Catholic and conservative population – and is where LifeSite’s U.S. office is located – have warned that Valley Health may find itself severely understaffed if it fires all employees who refuse the dangerous injection.
Residents of the area, which has a heavily Catholic and conservative population – and is where LifeSite’s U.S. office is located – have warned that Valley Health may find itself severely understaffed if it fires all employees who refuse the dangerous injection.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.