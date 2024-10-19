Do YOU have White Privilege? Taking on the Man w/ AJ Rice

Sign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Author and media executive, AJ Rice, joins the program to discuss his #1 best selling book, "The Woking Dead" and the follow up "The White Privilege Album". With humor and satire, AJ Rice captivated readers through a hilarious take on today's culture. We discuss how humor can break through uncomfortable issues and enable societies to address the toughest problems. You can a copy of "The White Privilege Album" everywhere fine books are sold.

