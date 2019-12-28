HIGH SPIRITS - DOWN THE ENDLESS ROAD

Goin out on the road again

Gotta keep movin while we can

Gotta go no to the end

Another chance,another night

I got the highway on my mind

Cause i love this crazy ride



We dropped the middle-man

Gotta put the action back in the plan

Then do it again and again

Keep it close and in control

After we rock we've got to roll

Every night so sad to go



But by the mornin sun

Another day has come

And there's no turnin back

Only one way home

Down the endless road



And you don't know

What the future holds

Say it again tonight





And by the mornin sun

Another day has come

And there's no turnin back

Only one way home

Down the endless road

Down the endless road...................................................................

First upload in you tube June 7 2017.