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HIGH SPIRITS - DOWN THE ENDLESS ROAD
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22 views • December 28, 2019
Goin out on the road again
Gotta keep movin while we can
Gotta go no to the end
Another chance,another night
I got the highway on my mind
Cause i love this crazy ride
We dropped the middle-man
Gotta put the action back in the plan
Then do it again and again
Keep it close and in control
After we rock we've got to roll
Every night so sad to go
But by the mornin sun
Another day has come
And there's no turnin back
Only one way home
Down the endless road
And you don't know
What the future holds
Say it again tonight
And by the mornin sun
Another day has come
And there's no turnin back
Only one way home
Down the endless road
Down the endless road...................................................................
First upload in you tube June 7 2017.
Gotta keep movin while we can
Gotta go no to the end
Another chance,another night
I got the highway on my mind
Cause i love this crazy ride
We dropped the middle-man
Gotta put the action back in the plan
Then do it again and again
Keep it close and in control
After we rock we've got to roll
Every night so sad to go
But by the mornin sun
Another day has come
And there's no turnin back
Only one way home
Down the endless road
And you don't know
What the future holds
Say it again tonight
And by the mornin sun
Another day has come
And there's no turnin back
Only one way home
Down the endless road
Down the endless road...................................................................
First upload in you tube June 7 2017.
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