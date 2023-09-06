Create New Account
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 122
2guysdrinkingcoffee
Published Yesterday

We have yet another exciting guest for this podcast. I listened to this gentleman when he was a guest with Mike Adams (Health Ranger). He is another Canadian (this seems to be a pattern), a freedom fighter and a candidate for Mayor of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

We caught up with him as he is currently touring the states, talking to patriot groups and giving interviews about the tyranny of totalitarianism. Even though his schedule didn't get him anywhere close to Pennsylvania, he agreed to join us online... from wherever he happens to be this Wednesday.
We don't want to give too much of his story away, but to say he has been pursued and harassed by the corrupt authorities would be an understatement. I'm sure we will get into discussions on how to take a stand, ways to resist the tyranny and much more.
This is going to be great! Don't miss it!
truthnon-compliancejust say nochris sky

