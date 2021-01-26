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This Saint News 1/25/2021
DFlirt
DFlirt
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Biden's first days. Child trafficking. And a dinosaur. It's the news they don't show! Let's get it!

‘The Most Popular President Ever’ is Getting DESTROYED by ‘Dislikes’ on YouTube.
https://thenationalpulse.com/politics/biden-youtube-dislikes/

Articles of Impeachment Filed Against President Joe Biden
https://breaking911.com/breaking-articles-of-impeachment-filed-against-president-joe-biden/

Biden Rescinds Trump Order Banning Chinese Communist Involvement In US Power Grid
https://thenationalpulse.com/news/biden-revokes-trump-energy-eo/
AG Pax­ton Sues Biden Admin­is­tra­tion, Demand­ing Imme­di­ate Halt to Unlaw­ful Depor­ta­tion Freeze
https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/news/releases/ag-paxton-sues-biden-administration-demanding-immediate-halt-unlawful-deportation-freeze

Beijing Building Military Drones to Rival US in War, Leaked File Shows
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/beijing-building-military-drones-to-rival-us-in-war-leaked-file-shows_3666407.html?v=ul

Taiwan Reports 13 Incursions By Chinese Air Force In One Day
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/taiwan-says-chinese-air-force-just-made-unusually-large-incursion-8-bombers

New footage: Antifa Led the “Coup” of the Capitol Building
https://www.israelunwired.com/new-footage-further-proves-antifa-damaged-the-capitol/

Trump to lead national election integrity drive as first post-presidential move, says adviser
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/top-trump-adviser-details-first-move-former-presidents-post-white

Twitter suspends ‘Antifa’ accounts with more than 71K followers
https://nypost.com/2021/01/22/twitter-suspends-antifa-accounts-with-over-71k-followers/?utm_source=NYPTwitter&;utm_medium=SocialFlow&utm_campaign=SocialFlow

Mitch McConnell Censured
https://nationalfile.com/weak-leadership-mitch-mcconnell-censured-by-kentucky-gop-for-betraying-trump-siding-with-schumer/

AMERICA LAST: On Day 1, Democrats Put The National Guard in Garages and Men in Women’s Locker Rooms.
https://thenationalpulse.com/analysis/america-last-on-day-1-democrats-put-the-national-guard-in-garages-and-men-in-womens-locker-rooms/
Biden's National Guard Scandal Won't Go Away With a Photo Op and Cookies From Jill Biden
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/01/22/bidens-national-guard-scandal-wont-go-away-with-a-photo-op-and-cookies-from-jill-biden-n1406364

Biden picks transgender woman Dr Rachel Levine as assistant health secretary
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/rachel-levine-transgender-biden-cabinet-assistant-health-secretary-b1789420.html?utm_content=Echobox&;utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR04tTgoiS7otTvHPCfdDKUi_MXAKb7BSGJhqXravEOHB8xRG1Mk3qOGaws#Echobox=1611068609

White House Calls a Lid on First Saturday of Administration – Biden Goes Into Hiding for the Rest of the Day
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/white-house-calls-lid-first-saturday-administration-biden-goes-hiding-rest-day/?utm_source=tele

Twitter Being Sued for Telling Child Porn Victim That Images of Him at 13 Years Old Didn’t Violate Their Terms of Service
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/twitter-sued-telling-child-porn-victim-images-13-years-old-didnt-violate-terms-service/

Kid Rock uses Twitter to call Twitter CEO a 'bitch ass mother fucker'
https://www.metrotimes.com/news-hits/archives/2020/10/20/kid-rock-uses-twitter-to-call-twitter-ceo-a-bitch-ass-mother-fucker

He ran a website featuring stories about child sexual abuse. It was his sole income for 20 years.
https://breaking911.com/he-ran-a-website-featuring-stories-about-child-sexual-abuse-it-was-his-sole-income-for-20-years/

71 and Counting Arrested In Human Trafficking Operation in Tampa Ahead of Super Bowl Preparations
https://thedcpatriot.com/71-and-counting-arrested-in-human-trafficking-operation-in-tampa-ahead-of-super-bowl-preperations/

Are Bill & Hillary Clinton Involved with Child Trafficking?
https://www.coreysdigs.com/child-trafficking/are-bill-hillary-clinton-involved-with-child-trafficking/

Mother Teresa's Charity Investigated for Child Trafficking
https://www.newsweek.com/mother-teresas-charity-being-investigated-child-trafficking-1027780

The Standard hotel in West Hollywood shutting down indefinitely after 22 years
https://abc7.com/business/the-standard-hotel-in-west-hollywood-closing-indefinitely/9922681/

US Marshalls Rescue 33 Missing Children in ‘Operation Lost Angels’
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-marshalls-rescue-33-missing-children-in-operation-lost-angels_3668426.html
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trumpnewspoliticsbidennews update
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