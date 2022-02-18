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Lynn Channel Feb 18, 2022
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2 views • February 19, 2022
Bombshell!!!
🐒 Pf1zer CEO admits Covid19 created in Laboratory!!! 😲
🐒 In a document Pf1z3r admitted it did not request the inclusion of 12-15 age group in the Emergency Use Authorization bec the data to support a favorable benefit - risk determination were INSUFFICIENT!!! 😲
🐒 F@UC1 now admits that v@cc1nated can carry and can transmit the virus to an uninfected person!!!
🐒 CDC admitted that the swab we used for PCR test, there's a 10% chance that it ended up in a laboratory for genomic sequencing analysis!!! 😲
🐒 Freedom convoy organiser in Ottawa, Canada was arrested!!! 😢 Watch our other updates. Pls share, bec we can potentially save lives and bec. "sharing good things is caring", maraming salamat po. 🙏😘❤️
🐒 Pf1zer CEO admits Covid19 created in Laboratory!!! 😲
🐒 In a document Pf1z3r admitted it did not request the inclusion of 12-15 age group in the Emergency Use Authorization bec the data to support a favorable benefit - risk determination were INSUFFICIENT!!! 😲
🐒 F@UC1 now admits that v@cc1nated can carry and can transmit the virus to an uninfected person!!!
🐒 CDC admitted that the swab we used for PCR test, there's a 10% chance that it ended up in a laboratory for genomic sequencing analysis!!! 😲
🐒 Freedom convoy organiser in Ottawa, Canada was arrested!!! 😢 Watch our other updates. Pls share, bec we can potentially save lives and bec. "sharing good things is caring", maraming salamat po. 🙏😘❤️
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