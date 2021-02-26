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🍉🍉SUCH A REFRESHING WATERMELON JUICE!! 🍉🍉
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72 views • February 26, 2021
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Doesn't a juice refresh you on a hot or warm day? Today we are making a refreshing watermelon juice that is so juicy, sweet and is just awesome! Make sure to watch this video and try make this simple easy recipe!
▶ Make sure to subscribe and hit the bell🔔: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
▶ Join our list: https:berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
▶ Check out how to make Baby Roasted Potatoes with Lemon Juice and Mustard: https://youtu.be/JEGj3IIzuMk
Thanks for watching make sure to like, share and subscribe! Thanks again!
Doesn't a juice refresh you on a hot or warm day? Today we are making a refreshing watermelon juice that is so juicy, sweet and is just awesome! Make sure to watch this video and try make this simple easy recipe!
▶ Make sure to subscribe and hit the bell🔔: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
▶ Join our list: https:berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
▶ Check out how to make Baby Roasted Potatoes with Lemon Juice and Mustard: https://youtu.be/JEGj3IIzuMk
Thanks for watching make sure to like, share and subscribe! Thanks again!
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