Believe My Father had JFK & Son Whacked, Planned 9-11 as Towers were built

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick I am SvenVonErick on X & Bitchute. All my Screenplays, Manuscripts, & picture I have taken of art in underground cities was stolen out of my O-15 Rockingham Rd Life Storage Derry New Hampshire 10x30 Unit by manager Wendy Sweet & Biden's Secret Service right after I made my current payment of $324. I had a dairy crate of the KGB File in Russia on Israel whacking JFK that got Sergei Khrushchev whacked in Rhode Island by Mossad for giving to me. I was supposed to give it JFK Jr. in Somers Connecticut on day he died. Israel run NSA won't let me sue in court & Policing & Alphabet Agencies are run by IDF. Steven G. Erickson #WBNemesis
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079
1 706 740 9324
Ashkenazi Jewish Gay Mafia stole all I own, won't let me collect, sell items on Craigslist nor work. I tried to retire in Santiago Dominican Republic in a house I was renting for $150/month. 4 FBI in Ashkenazi Jewish Gay Mafia stole my $44k, nearly succeeded in whacking me in 3 attempts in 2021. Customs detained me in Boston taking evidence that would be enough to execute 2/3 Federal & NGO everything. I have never been compensated https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick