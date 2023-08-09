Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
LARGEST LAKE in South America almost gone due to severe heatwave
channel image
High Hopes
2695 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
134 views
Published 21 hours ago

RT


August 9, 2023


South America's largest lake 'Titicaca' is disappearing due to critically low water levels caused by a heatwave and drought


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v35wc16-bolivian-lake-almost-gone-due-to-severe-heatwave.html

Keywords
south americartboliviadrying uplargest lakevanishing actalmost gonesevere heatwavecritically low water levels

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket